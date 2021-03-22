‘Mr. Mayor’ Gets Season Two on NBC

NBC has ordered season two of Mr. Mayor. Ted Danson stars in the comedy, about a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles, and emerges as the unlikely winner. Robert Carlock and Tina Fey executive produce.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

The show debuted Jan. 7. It has drawn 16 million total viewers, according to NBC.

Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce as well.

Mr. Mayor is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of Mr. Mayor and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. ”We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

Danson, Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan are in the cast.