MPAA will appeal Grokster decision

Motion Picture Association of America president Jack Valenti said Friday that

the association will appeal a California District Court decision that two online

companies were not liable for producing the software to allow copying and

streaming music and movies on the Internet.

Valenti took as a victory, however, the judge's ruling that users would be

liable for making and distributing illegal copies.

"The court made it clear that the activity of users of file-copying networks

to distribute copyrighted music, motion pictures and television programs is

illegal -- it's not `sharing,' it's stealing," Valenti said.

The file-sharing services -- Grokster Ltd. and StreamCast Networks Inc. --

distribute software to share files over so-called peer-to-peer networks.

The only place where the court surprised him, Valenti said, was that the

companies themselves were not liable. "We believe that is not so," he added,

"and it will be overturned on appeal."