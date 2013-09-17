MPAA To Unveil Study On Search Engines, Piracy

The Motion Picture Association of America is teaming with some House members to unveil a study Wednesday in advance of a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing later that day on the role of voluntary agreements in enforcing intellectual property protections and preventing piracy.

The study looks at the role of search engines in "introducing audiences to infringing TV shows and movies online."

Studios have complained that search engines, like Google, have not done enough to prevent pirate content sites from showing up when Web users search for online content. Google released its own report pointing to its anti-piracy efforts.

But in yet another report released Tuesday and commissioned by NBCU, which is an MPAA member, the findings included that efforts, like Google's, to remove infringing pages from search results has not succeeded in taking much of a bite out of the piracy problem.

MPAA has worked with Google to "try and get some of the illegal stuff off the first page," as MPAA Chairman Chris Dodd put it in a speech earlier this year when he said that preventing online piracy was in the interests of both content creators and tech companies.