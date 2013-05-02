MPAA Promotes Communications Exec

The Motion Picture Association of America has announced three changes to its communications team.

Kate Bedingfield has been named VP, corporate communications, reporting to EVP for Global Communications Laura Nichols. She will be MPAA's principal spokesperson as well as a communications strategist. Bedingfield had been director of strategic communications.

Howard Gantman, who had been VP of corporate communications, assumes the new role of VP, global and strategic communications, focusing on global messaging for international, litigation, research and internal communications.

In addition, TJ Ducklo, who had been a press assistant, has been named deputy director of corporate communications.