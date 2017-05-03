MPAA Praises Senate Action on Copyright Reform

Motion Picture Association of America chairman and CEO Chris Dodd (pictured) applauded the introduction this week of a House-passed Copyright Office reform bill.

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders Tuesday introduced a companion version of H.R. 1695, the Register of Copyrights Selection and Accountability Act of 2017.

The bill makes the register position a presidential appointment, requiring confirmation by the Senate, and with a term limit of 10 years. Currently it is an appointment of, and reports to, the Librarian of Congress and has no term limit.

“The MPAA thanks Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Feinstein, and Senators Hatch and Leahy for their leadership to bring the Copyright Office into the 21st century," said Dodd. "Making the Register a nominated and confirmed position reflects the importance of the U.S. copyright industries and ensures the Copyright Office is directly responsible for administering the law at the foundation of America’s $1.2 trillion creative economy, which supports 5.5 million jobs."

Also adding its approval was the Copyright Alliance.

"The bill’s introduction continues the strong, bipartisan bicameral support for adopting a more neutral and transparent process for selecting future Registers of Copyrights, and is an important first step in establishing a modern and efficient Copyright Office," said Copyright Alliance CEO Keith Kupferschmid.

The bill, which passed the House 378 to 48 last week, is expected to pass in the Senate as well.