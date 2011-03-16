MPAA Postpones D.C. Symposium

The Motion Picture

Association of America said Wednesday it is postponing its April 5 Business of

Show Business symposium, but provided no new date. "We will provide new

details on the scheduling as soon as they become available."

The Washington

conference brings together producers and policymakers to emphasize the impact

of the entertainment industry in millions of jobs and billions of dollars in

wages and taxes.

A spokesman said the

postponement is to give recently appointed CEO Chris Dodd (former Democratic

senator from Connecticut) more time to prepare for the gathering.

"The MPAA has a new

CEO who would like to get a chance to be briefed in much more detail by staff

about the organization's top priorities and meet with officials from the

studios, labor, exhibitors and other stakeholders in the entertainment community

before conducting the symposium," said the spokesman.