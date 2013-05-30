MPAA, National Federation of the Blind Team on Treaty Stance

The National Federation of the Blind and the Motion Picture

Association of America released a joint statement on Thursday in support of a

World International Property Organization Visually-Impaired Person Treaty (WIPO

VIPT) free of "extraneous agendas."

The treaty would create exceptions to copyright law to allow

more published works to be accessible to the blind and shared across

international borders.

NFP and MPAA said that it should be up to the individual

signatories to interpret how they will implement the treaty "in accordance

with their legal and administrative traditions."

They called on treaty negotiators to ensure the four

following principles:

"Support a legally-binding access Treaty which will

allow more published works to be converted into accessible formats

used by the blind and print disabled.

"Allow those accessible copies to be shared across international

borders.

"Take account of countries' level of development, in line with existing

international provisions.

"Ensure that the treaty will be fully consistent with international

copyright norms.

"Avoid addressing extraneous copyright issues not directly related to

creating greater access to published works for the blind and print

disabled."

WIPO is looking to adopt the treaty at a diplomatic

conference in Marrakesh June 17-28.

In

an email warning before the announcement, Public Knowledge accused MPAA of

working to weaken or block adoption of the treaty.

But MPAA chairman Chris Dodd said it was others trying to

weaken it by. "Other people are trying to water it down by all of a sudden

creating a whole bunch of issues that have nothing to do with the matter at

hand."

Dodd said it was a great vehicle for others to start to

drive a truck through by creating further exceptions to copyright law. Dodd

said the treaty can get done while still respecting the long-standing

principles of intellectual property.

For Dodd, the issue is not an academic one. His

older sister was born blind, Dodd told B&C.

"I have a personal interest in the subject matter," he said, as well as a

history with the NFB, "so it was a natural fit."