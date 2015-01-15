MPAA Names President of EMEA Region

Stan McCoy has been named president of the Motion Picture Association of America's European/Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region.

McCoy, who had been SVP and regional policy director for EMEA since April 2014, succeeds Chris Marcich, was recently named to the newly created post of president, international, for the association.

"In the EU, we are in the midst of sustained efforts to review the copyright protection that has been the cornerstone of the growth of film, television and other creative industries," said MPAA chairman Chris Dodd. "Having someone with Stan's knowledge and expertise in intellectual property and innovation lead the Brussels team at such a crucial time will be critically important — not just to our member studios, but to the seven million people who work in the creative sector throughout the EU."

Marcich had headed the EMEA office since 1995. In his new post he is working closely with Joanna McIntosh, executive VP for global policy and external affairs.

McCoy is the former assistant U.S. trade representative for intellectual property and innovation. He also worked at Covington & Burling in Brussels and Washington.

MPAA members include Disney, Paramount, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal and Warner Bros.