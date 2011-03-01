MPAA Names Former Sen. Dodd Chairman and CEO

The Motion Picture

Association of America has tapped former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) as its new

chairman and CEO.

Dodd exited the Senate

in January after five terms, and will look for some of the Irish luck to rub

off on the posting with an arrival date of St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

"I am truly excited

about representing the interests of one of the most creative and productive

industries in America, not only in Washington but around the world," said Dodd

in a statement. "The major motion picture studios consistently produce

and distribute the most sought after and enjoyable entertainment on

earth. Protecting this great American export will be my highest

priority."

He added that it was an

honor to follow in the footsteps of former MPAA leaders Jack Valenti

and Dan Glickman. All three brought Democratic resumes to post,

with Valenti having worked for Lyndon Johnson and Glickman having served

in the Clinton administration.

Robert Pisano, president

and COO, had been acting CEO of MPAA since Glickman's early exit in2010.

MPAA follows

the National Association of Broadcasters, who also went with a

former Senator,Republican Gordon Smith of Oregon, to head the association. Like

Smith, Dodd will not be able to lobby his former colleagues directly until

January 2013.