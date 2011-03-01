MPAA Names Former Sen. Dodd Chairman and CEO
The Motion Picture
Association of America has tapped former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) as its new
chairman and CEO.
Dodd exited the Senate
in January after five terms, and will look for some of the Irish luck to rub
off on the posting with an arrival date of St. Patrick's Day (March 17).
"I am truly excited
about representing the interests of one of the most creative and productive
industries in America, not only in Washington but around the world," said Dodd
in a statement. "The major motion picture studios consistently produce
and distribute the most sought after and enjoyable entertainment on
earth. Protecting this great American export will be my highest
priority."
He added that it was an
honor to follow in the footsteps of former MPAA leaders Jack Valenti
and Dan Glickman. All three brought Democratic resumes to post,
with Valenti having worked for Lyndon Johnson and Glickman having served
in the Clinton administration.
Robert Pisano, president
and COO, had been acting CEO of MPAA since Glickman's early exit in2010.
MPAA follows
the National Association of Broadcasters, who also went with a
former Senator,Republican Gordon Smith of Oregon, to head the association. Like
Smith, Dodd will not be able to lobby his former colleagues directly until
January 2013.
