MPAA Names Content Protection Exec

The Motion Picture Association of America has named Marc

Miller senior VP, content protection and the Internet. He replaces Kevin Suh,

who exited a couple of months ago to join MPAA member Paramount.

Miller, who is based in Los Angeles, reports to Michael

Robinson, executive VP of content protection.

Miller comes from Nintendo of America, where he was antipiracy

counsel for the Americas and Asia Pacific. Before that, he was Assistant Deputy

Chief for IP Litigation at the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section

of the U.S. Department of Justice.

MPAA was unable to push through antipiracy legislation in

the last Congress, and the bill's backers have essentially pronounced them dead

until after the election at least, but studios continue to have the weapons of

criminal and civil litigation against content pirates.

Miller will oversee worldwide Internet content protection

enforcement strategies and operations, including helping define and implement

that litigation strategy.