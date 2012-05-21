MPAA Names Content Protection Exec
The Motion Picture Association of America has named Marc
Miller senior VP, content protection and the Internet. He replaces Kevin Suh,
who exited a couple of months ago to join MPAA member Paramount.
Miller, who is based in Los Angeles, reports to Michael
Robinson, executive VP of content protection.
Miller comes from Nintendo of America, where he was antipiracy
counsel for the Americas and Asia Pacific. Before that, he was Assistant Deputy
Chief for IP Litigation at the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section
of the U.S. Department of Justice.
MPAA was unable to push through antipiracy legislation in
the last Congress, and the bill's backers have essentially pronounced them dead
until after the election at least, but studios continue to have the weapons of
criminal and civil litigation against content pirates.
Miller will oversee worldwide Internet content protection
enforcement strategies and operations, including helping define and implement
that litigation strategy.
