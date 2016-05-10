MPAA Names Bennett Executive VP, Communications

The Motion Picture Association of America has named Matt Bennett executive VP for corporate communications.

He is replacing Laura Nichols, who joined National Geographic Partners in February as senior VP and chief communications officer.

Bennett comes from public relations firm Racepoint Global, where he had headed up public affairs. Previous posts included PhRMA and GolinHarris.

"Matt’s extensive experience helping associations and corporations communicate their messages to policymakers, influencers and key constituencies will help our organization effectively advance the mission and priorities of our member studios,” said MPAA chairman Chris Dodd in a statement.