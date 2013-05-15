MPAA Launches One-Stop Legal Video Resource

The Motion Picture Association of America has launched a new website, www.WheretoWatch.org, that will let Web surfers know where to find and access legal content for viewing online.

"Audiences want seamless access to film and TV shows," said MPAA chairman Chris Dodd. "Our industry has listened, and we are now delivering more choices than ever before. There have never been more ways to access movies and television legitimately online, and those platforms continue to grow and develop thanks in large part to a copyright system that encourages innovation, risk and growth. The companies I represent are committed to continuing to create and develop the best ways for audiences to enjoy the entertainment they love."

The site aggregates services into various categories -- like TV, movies, both TV and movies -- and links to them all.

The announcement came the same day that attorney general Eric Holder told Congress that DOJ needs the ability to pursue illegal streaming of video -- as well as downloading of video -- as a crime, not simply a misdemeanor.