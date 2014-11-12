MPAA Launches One-Stop, Ad-Free OTT Shopping

Hollywood studios have launched a new site, WheretoWatch.com that combines where to get legal, ad-free TV and movie content online with show times and locations for theatrical films.



It is described by the Motion Picture Association of America whose largest members are behind the effort, as a one-stop shop for online content, and will include trailers, features and the ability to set alerts and receive notifications when content becomes available.



"The creators who work hard to bring these stories to the screen benefit when audiences can easily find them on legitimate platforms," says MPAA. "It helps create an environment where creativity is rewarded, encouraged and allowed to flourish."



I will also help as distributors increasingly create over-the-top video sites, which is likely to accelerate if the FCC, as telegraphed, votes to give linear OTT's program access rights.



"Want to binge-watch three seasons of your new favorite TV show in a weekend? WhereToWatch can help you do it. Looking for that classic film you can’t help but re-watch? WhereToWatch has you covered," says MPAA.



At launch the site includes majors iTunes, Amazon and Hulu, as well as smaller sites like SnagFilms and WolfeOnDemand, and will expand in the coming months, says MPAA.