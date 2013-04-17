MPAA Launches 'Check the Box' Ratings Education Campaign

The Motion Picture Association of America took another step

in its promised campaign to better educate parents about content ratings.

That push comes in response to the Sandy Hook shootings and

follows increased pressure in Washington for a response from distributors of

violent media content, film, TV and video games.

In a speech to CinemaCon, the annual National Association of

Theatre Owners convention in Las Vegas, Dodd emphasized the family-friendly

movie fare on tap for summer release -- Monsters

University, Despicable Me 2,The Smurfs 2 -- but also unveiled a

"check the box" campaign, including a PSA, encouraging

parents to check the ratings info in the ratings block on other film trailers

to make sure they are appropriate for their children.

MPAA has also made the ratings descriptors more prominent,

created educational materials -- including posters -- to be showcased in

theaters, and re-launched the film

ratings website.

The changes include replacing the somewhat enigmatic

advisory that "the following preview has been approved for

appropriate audiences" to "the following preview has been approved to

accompany this feature."

MPAA outlined the "check the box" campaign in an online

fact sheet.

The Parents Television Council, which has been highly

critical of studio content, was not assuaged.

"While we appreciate the MPAA's efforts to

supposedly supply new or additional information when providing an age-rating

for their films, the changes are essentially a distinction without a

difference," said PTC president Tim Winter. "This appears to us just

to be a PR effort by the MPAA to insulate themselves from public scrutiny."