MPAA, Kerrey End Negotiations On Top Spot

The Motion

Picture Association of America says that it and former Senator Bob

Kerrey have agreed to end negotiations for the top spot at MPAA.





He had been

expected to succeed former Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman, but MPAA

said Thursday that Kerrey and the board had agreed "to end negotiations

regarding the position of Chief Executive

Officer of the MPAA."



"The search process for a new CEO will continue," MPAA said.





The search for someone to replace the late Jack Valenti is somewhat analagous to finding a coach to replace Vince Lombardi.

Robert Pisano has been interim CEO of MPAA since Glickman exited last April to become president of Refugees Internationa. Glickman has since left that gig for a policy post at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Glickman had headed MPAA since 2004.