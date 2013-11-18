MPAA: Glass-to-Glass Revolution Hinges On Protecting Content

TV and movie studios plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they recognize that the video distribution platform of the future is online and that viewers want content where and when they want it, but that to give them that experience their content copyright must be respected.



That is according to prepared testimony of Motion Picture Association of America Executive VP John McCoskey for a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on "The Rise of Innovative Business Models: Content Delivery Methods in the Digital Age."



McCoskey says that given the "glass to glass" revolution (from the camera lens to the video screen), the studios are committed to "promoting a climate that provides audiences with as many options as possible for experiencing the great video entertainment our country produces."



But, he adds, "in order to ensure that this growth in digital content and innovative delivery methods continues, it is imperative that all stakeholders in the digital ecosystem respect copyright in the digital environment."



McCoskey did not mention Aereo, but he pointed to the many "legal" Internet video services that the studio has embraced, then suggested that those who don't pay to play should get the could shoulder. The studios are among those seeking to block Aereo's TV station service given that the company pays no copyright fees for delivering those stations to subscribers online (Aereo argues it is not a performance subject to those fees).



"Everyone must do their part to protect the rights of creators and innovators," he said. "We all share a responsibility to curb abusive practices online that stunt investment in content, hurt the rapidly evolving digital marketplace, and harm the interests of consumers who benefit from these innovations.