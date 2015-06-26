MPAA Celebrates Same-Sex Marriage Decision

Count the Motion Picture Association of America among those who are officially praising the Supreme Court's decision that same-sex marriage is legal in all 50 states.

MPAA represents the major Hollywood TV and movie studios.

While other D.C. associations were either not commenting or had not returned requests for comment at press time on the landmark decision—the court said equal protection under the law includes the right to marry—MPAA was celebrating the decision.

In a tweet Friday after the decision, MPAA said: "We celebrate this morning's #SCOTUSMarriage decision and are proud of film/TV’s role in fostering conversations on social issues #LoveWins."

"Love wins" has become the phrase du jour for fans of the decision, including the White House.

MPAA President Chris Dodd has often talked about the power of entertainment to change hearts and minds, pointing to films like Gentleman's Agreement—about antisemitism—or Philadelphia—about AIDS.