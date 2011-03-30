MPAAApplauds ICE IPEnforcement

Hollywood TV and movie studios are urging the Immigration

and Customs (ICE) Service to keep the pressure on pirate web sites that steal

their shows and films.

In a letter to every member of Congress Thursday, MPAA and other groups

said they strongly supported ICE's crackdown and said that the web

sites targeted by customs are not "innocent" internet users, but

traffickers in stolen and counterfeit goods.

The letter coincided with the National Association of

Theater Owners conference in Las Vegas this week, where new MPAA

chief Chris Dodd, himself a former senator, talked about the damages of

piracy not only theaters but the entire production and distribution ecosystem

that employs over 2.4 million people. "Such theft destroys the ability

of those who finance and produce filmed entertainment to recoup their

investment, and in turn, the ability of film artists to continue to

create."

ICE is among the agencies implementing the administration's

Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator's (IPEC) Joint Strategic Plan on

Intellectual Property Enforcement released last year, which called for

increased enforcement of IP laws via Operation In Our Sites.

"Operation In Our Sites has not only put illegal sites

out of business, but has raised public awareness about this specific form of

crime on the Internet," said MPAA. "Movies

and TV programs, some of the biggest draws on the Internet, are in many ways

the 'canary in the coal mine.' Stealing and illegally selling this

content may appear to be victimless crimes or a harmless form of theft, but

they are neither. If it is not made clear that this kind of activity is

illegal, it has the potential to become the harbinger of even more forms of

illegal activity on the Internet."