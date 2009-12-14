MPAA Applauds Congress For Anti-Piracy Funding
The Motion Picture Association of America gave a shout-out
Monday to the Congress for the $30 million it is setting aside to battle online
and offline content pirates.
Stemming its passage last year of the PRO-IP Act, which
boosts enforcement of intellectual property crimes including online piracy of
movies and TV shows, $30 million has been set aside in the Omnibus
Appropriations Bill conference report, according to MPAA.
That breaks down to $20 million for high-tech and internet
crime prevention grants to states and localities; $8 million for FBI agents;
and $2 million for prosecutors.
"The MPAA, on behalf of the motion picture industry,
commends Congress and the Obama Administration for this commitment to these
vital American industries," said MPAA Chairman Dan Glickman.
VictoriaEspinel, the country's first IP Enforcement Coordinator, has said that one
of the first issues she will need to grapple with is balancing network
neutrality and piracy protection. Her post was also created by the PRO-IP Act.
