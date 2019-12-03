MPA Names Senior Director

David Hudson has joined the Motion Picture Association as senior director of digital content and social media, based in D.C.

Hudson comes most recently from Accountable US, but his resume is a varied one, and he is no stranger to MPA.

Hudson was with Precision Strategies back in 2016, the communications firm that helped promote MPA's diversity initiative in the wake of #OscarsSoWhite.

His resume also includes the Center for American Progress, and the Obama White House, where he was associate director for content, managing among other things the We the People petition platform and worked on interactive content for WhiteHouse.gov.