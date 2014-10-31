Mozilla, FCC Talk Hybrid Net Neutrality Approach

Mozilla executives have met twice with FCC General Counsel Jonathan Sallet in the past two weeks to talk about its proposal to create a hybrid title II/Sec. 706 approach to legally sustain new Open Internet rules, suggesting FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler may be rethinking his Sec. 706-only proposal.

The FCC has signaled that that is among the variations it is considering in the effort to recraft no-blocking and no-unreasonable discrimination rules thrown out by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit earlier this year.

Mozilla has suggested that the FCC treat ISP's connection for an implied fee of a remote end point (remote edge provider, or REP) to an individual subscriber as a Title II telecommunications service, and its connection for a fee to end users of all those REP's as a Sec. 706 information service.

