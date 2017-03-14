Mozilla Adds Two Cities to Gigabit Community Fund
Mozilla (Firefox) is adding two cities to its Gigabit Community Fund.
The fund is awarding $300,000 in grants to leverage gigabit fiber networks in Eugene, Ore., and Lafayette, La., the company said.
The money will go to things like ultra-high definition in the classroom and VR field trips, taking a page or two from existing Mozilla gigabit cities Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tenn., and Kansas City.
The fund is a collaboration with the National Science Foundation and U.S. Ignite.
The two cities were added based on various criteria, including widely deployed high-speed broadband and a "critical mass" of anchor institutions.
“Mozilla is committed to supporting promising projects in gigabit-enabled U.S. cities — projects that use connectivity 250-times normal speeds to make learning more engaging, equitable and impactful," said Chris Lawrence, VP, leadership network for Mozilla.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.