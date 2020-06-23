Movies Anywhere App Added to Vizio SmartCast

Viewers will be able see their entire collection of movies on their Vizio Smart TVs

Vizio is adding the Movies Anywhere app to the Vizio SmartCast platform.

The move will give set owners access to films purchased digitally from multiple retailers in a single location.

“We are excited to launch on Vizio SmartCast TVs,” said Karin Gilford, general manager, Movies Anywhere. “Now Vizio SmartCast users will be able to bring their digital movie collections together in one easily accessible place, and our users will have yet another way to enjoy the movies they love most.”

New SmartCast apps and features like Movies Anywhere are automatically updated over-the-air when the TV connects to the internet.

“Adding Movies Anywhere to Vizio SmartCast TVs is another way we’re providing more entertainment choices and greater convenience to our users,” said Mike O’Donnell, senior VP of platform business at Vizio. “Just as SmartCast Home gives the user a central portal to online content options, Movies Anywhere brings the user’s movie library together in one place. It’s a perfect match that makes it even easier for our users to bring the theater experience home by streaming their favorite content in up to 4K HDR & Dolby Atmos.”

Movies Anywhere brings together collections of movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment into one collection where they can be played on a Vizio set.

Recently, Movies Anywhere announced a new feature, currently in beta, called Screen Pass, that allows users to share their love of movies with family and friends.