Mostly Public Praise for FTC Privacy Report

Response was swift and generally positive to the Federal

Trade Commission's release of its final report on privacy protection in the

digital age.



The report backs a voluntary do-not-track regime, both

browser- and website-based, but suggests legislation is needed to regulate

online data brokers and a general online privacy framework that will put teeth

into voluntary efforts to provide consumers more transparency, choice and

control.

"It is gratifying to see that the input provided by the

Future of Privacy Forum was useful to the FTC, which repeatedly cites the Forum

in the Report," said Christopher Wolf, co-chair of the Future of Privacy

Forum. "The FTC's definition of the scope of privacy protection is

flexible and sensible, and allows for use of de-identified data.

"It is not surprising that the Commission joins in the call

for baseline privacy legislation and data security legislation. There appears

to be a groundswell of support for legislation. With that said, the FTC has

called for legislation before, so by itself, this support will not necessarily

lead to legislation anytime soon. On Do Not Track, the FTC correctly is

prepared to wait for the ongoing self-regulatory efforts to proceed. A lot of

progress has been made and can be expected."

Jeff Chester of the Center for Digital Democracy has been

one of the leading voices for online privacy protections. He praised the

effort, but called for more. "The Commission's new privacy report zeros in

on one of the most glaring threats to consumers today-the growth of the

online-merged with-offline data collection complex. In its call for

Congress to enact legislation to rein in the data broker industry, the FTC has

opened up an important new â€˜front' in the battle to protect consumer privacy...

Overall, the FTC's call for ensuring the public has greater control over how

their data is collected and used online, should prompt industry leaders to

rethink how they address protecting consumer privacy. The FTC's further

clarification of what is considered personally identifiable also is a step

forward."

In order to be able to anticipate future uses of data, FTC

recommends a definition of personally identifiable information in terms of

"data that, while not traditionally considered personally identifiable, is

linkable to a consumer or device."

But the battle remains. "We call on the FTC to

specifically spell out how to ensure consumers have meaningful "choice" to

control the collection and use of their information," said Chester.

"The commission's overall support for industry self-regulation (such as

the largely invisible â€˜icon' placed on ads) is disappointing, and reveals a FTC

still too often constrained from effectively protecting the public."

While a source said cable operators and phone companies lobbied hard for being able to use deep packet inspection, the FTC decided that ISPs who use DPI are engaging in a different relationship with the customer and

"should not be exempt from having to provide consumers with choices" over whether or not its packets get inspected. "This is true whether the entity tracks consumers through the use of DPI, social plug-ins, http cookies, web beacons, or some other type of technology."

"The commission resisted calls from the telephone and cable lobby to endorse the controversial Deep-Packet Inspection (DPI) surveillance system,"s aid Chester. "The FTC plans to hold a workshop and conduct further study on this critical privacy and civil liberties issue, which is prudent."

Adonis Hoffman, communications professor at Georgetown and

former general counsel at the American Association of Advertising Agencies,

praised the report as a good balancing act between regulation and the

marketplace.

"Once again, the FTC has shown its sensitivity for the

need to balance consumer interests with business realities," he told B&C/Multi. "This report puts the burden on companies to implement

privacy best practices, and it commendably exempts small businesses from this

burden. As with any self-regulatory framework, the test will be enforcement.

Predictably there is bound to be one or more examples of bad behavior where

consumers get harmed. When that happens, it will be incumbent on the FTC

to come up with strong sanctions and send a clear message that consumer privacy

matters. If the Commission does not act boldly in those cases, it will run the

risk of being seen as too cozy with the industries it regulates. All things considered,

the report should provide a good predicate for any major privacy

legislation."

Amy Mushahwar, data privacy & security attorney at Reed

Smith LLP, was all for self-regulation. "We agree with the FTC that

industry's self-regulatory efforts concerning the development of a Do Not Track

browser standard have come a long way during the past year, and we also agree

with the FTC that the significant progress already made by the Digital

Advertising Alliance will likely obviate the need for legislation on this

issue," she said in an e-mailed statement. "It is the right thing to

do, and it is getting done. The fact that the FTC is continuing to work

with industry on these issues is a very positive sign."

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz told reporters Monday he was very

confident a "do not track" regime for online data could be achieved

short of legislation.