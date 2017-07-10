Most Republicans Say News Media Are Negative Influence

Republicans appear to be solidly behind President Donald Trump's negative view of the news media.

That is according to a Pew Research Center poll that found that 85% of Republicans say news outlets have a negative effect on "the way things are going in the country."

Democrats and independents together are split on news media's impact, with 44% saying it is positive and 46% saying it is negative (which is within the margin of error so essentially even).

There are other political gaps in perception of various institutions. While 73% of Republicans say churches and religious institutions have a positive impact, only 50% of Democrats do.

And when it comes to higher education, a majority of Republicans (58%) say colleges and universities have a negative effect while a strong majority of Democrats (71%) say they have a positive impact.

The survey was conducted June 8-18 among 2,504 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

President Donald Trump has consistently accused the news media of being biased purveyors of fake news trying to help his Democratic opponents de-legitimize his election and obstruct his policies.