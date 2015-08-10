Mosko to Keynote NAB Content Event

Steve Mosko will participate in an opening keynote discussion at the National Association of Broadcasters' Content and Communications World event Nov. 11 in New York.

Mosko, who is president of Sony Pictures Television, will be interviewed by Bill Carter, former TV columnist for the New York Times and now a contributor to CNN.

Among the topics of discussion will be Sony's OTT service, Crackle.

Sony Pictures Entertainment—Mosko oversees all TV for SPE—produces 29 shows for 15 networks (everything from The Blacklist and Masters of Sex to Jeopardy! and The Young and the Restless).