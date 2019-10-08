Morning Consult: Biden Holds Solid Primary Lead

Former VP Joe Biden has a double-digit lead in the Democratic presidential primary.

That is according to a new Morning Consult poll of almost 17,000 likely Democratic primary state/caucus voters.

Biden had 33% of the support--though that is down from a May 5 poll high of 40%--followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 21%--up from 8% in the same May survey--and Bernie Sanders at 19%--even with May.

Sanders did not appear to have lost any support following his hospitalization for heart issues, according to Morning Consult.

There was a big gap between Sanders and number four in the poll, Kamala Harris at 6%, followed by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5%.

Respondents were also asked to identify their second choice if their favorite candidate could not get the nod.

Warren was the second choice of supporters of Biden, Harris and Buttigieg, with Biden the second choice of Warren and Sanders supporters.

The poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 6 among 16,529 "registered voters who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state." The margin of error is plus or minus one percentage point.