More than 23% Of Marketers Plan More CTV Ad Spending

A new survey found that 23.6% of marketers plan to increase their spending on connected TV campaigns, according to tvScientific.

tvScientific also found that 35% of respondents plan to increase their overall ad spend in 2024 and that 65% report an increase in sales when performance TV is added alongside other paid channels like search and social.

“Finally, we have validation from a large group of marketers of what we have always known – TV is a superior and highly effective medium that can now be connected to business outcomes,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “Marketers are putting their money where their results are, with CTV leading all mediums in terms of planned investment increase for ‘24.”

The survey also found that 68% of marketers said that their company’s brand awareness has increased since using performance TV as part of a diverse marketing mix.

Proving TV’s impact was easy, according to 62% of those surveyed.

“We expect advertisers will continue making intelligent, bold investments in performance TV as it helps brands drive more engagement, ROAS [return on ad spending], and sales in 2024,” Fairchild said. “With structural changes underway in other digital advertising channels, CTV’s addressability, accessibility, and efficiency are poised to change the game for advertisers of every description.”

tvScientific collected responses from more than 600 marketing professionals in Q4 of 2023 as part of its survey.