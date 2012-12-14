More Dems Diss FCC Ownership Proposal

Add Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and a quartet of other House

Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats to those pushing FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski to hold off on a vote on changes to the commission's media

ownership rules until he follows what they say is the Third Circuit's mandate

to gauge the impact of the rules on ownership diversity.

They

say, for one thing, that the FCC should not use the rise of online news

sources as a justification for loosening ownership rules.

But in that argument, they make a good case for why

broadcasting remains relevant and vital and cannot be simply supplanted by the

vaunted broadband revolution, anargument National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith has

been making in essentially the same terms. In fact Eshoo and Smith were

together earlier this week as they markedthe launch of FCC enforcement of Eshoo's CALM Act, which regularizes the

volume between programs and ads/promos

"[L]ocal television and radio stations are the

essential -- and sometimes the only -- source of local news and information in

many communities. As the commission's own research demonstrates," they

write, "local TV stations and local newspapers remain the dominant sources

of local news, even online through their websites.... The American public

deserves to have choice in the medium through which they access news and

information, online via their tablets, smart phones and laptops or via their

local television and radio stations."

Chairman Genachowski has indicated the proposed rule change --

loosening the newspaper/TV cross-ownership rules and lifting limits on

newspaper/radio and TV/radio cross-ownership -- have been informed by ownership

studies and the FCC's 323 biennial ownership report, but that more study -- and

the budget to conduct it -- is needed before the FCC can provide proper

justification for associated diversity initiatives the court said were

insufficiently buttressed.

He has also pushed back his plan to vote on the ownership

proposals until at least the first of the year to allow for more comment on the

323 report--which found little improvement in minority ownership, and some

declines.

Also signing on to the letter were Mike Doyle (Pa.),

Edolphus Towns (N.Y.), Donna Christensen (V.I.), and Bobby Rush (Ill.).

Rushand Eshoo were among several legislators who criticized the media ownershipitem at a spectrum hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee Dec. 12.

Rush was particularly pointed in his criticism of what he said was platitudes

but little action out of the commission on diversity over almost two decades.