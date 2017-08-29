More Cell Sites Out, Cable Outages From Harvey

As of Aug. 28, the FCC says 4.7% of cell sites were down as a result of Hurricane Harvey, up from 4.1% the day before and almost all in Texas, with only one county in Louisiana showing an outage.



That is according to the FCC's third update on the status of communications based on info from communications providers to its voluntary Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS).



DIRS is a web-based system via which broadcasters, cable operators and others can report the status of their communications capabilities and "situational awareness."



Cable outages had increased to 189,487 Monday, up from 148,565 the day before.



Nine radio stations were out of service, the same as the day before, but no TV stations were off the air as a result of the storm.



The figures were as of 11:30 a.m. Monday. A new accounting is expected at about the same time Tuesday, Aug. 29.



(Photo via the Texas National Guard’s flickr and taken by 1Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD. Image uploaded on Aug. 28, 2017 and used per a Creative Commons 2.0 license. The image was cropped to fit the 16x9 aspect ratio.)