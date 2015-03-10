Montgomery County Sues FCC Over Tower Siting Decision

Montgomery County, Md., has taken the FCC to court over its new tower siting rules, saying the move was unconstitutional, arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion and otherwise illegal. There was also a report in TR Daily late Monday that other counties were following suit.

Montgomery County has asked the court to vacate the decision and the rules and grant whatever other relief the court deems appropriate. It did not spell out its issues, but the 60-day shot clock was a sticking point with cities and counties according to their filings in the FCC docket before the October vote.

The FCC voted unanimously last October to make it easier to deploy wireless infrastructure, yet another step in the commission's broader move to spur broadband deployment.

