Moffett: FCC Net Neutrality Proposal Backs Usage-Based Pricing

Saying that "broadband rationing is now the

order of the day," Bernstein Research senior analyst Craig Moffett says

that the FCC's just-circulated order on codifying and expanding network

neutrality guidelines "specifically and expressly endorses usage-based

pricing for broadband."

The item was circulated at around midnight

Tuesday, just beating a customary deadline of three weeks before a public

meeting, in this case the Dec. 21 meeting.

Moffett says that will be a big boost to cable

operators, who should be able to boost penetration with lower-priced

tiers, and help address the cord-cutting issue by migrating video customers to

broadband, or discouraging cord-cutting altogether as broadband prices rose to

offset the decline in video revenues.

"The tacit endorsement of UBP is, in our

view, the biggest news of the day, and must be viewed as very positive for

terrestrial broadband operators," Moffett said. "We would expect the

introduction of UBP plans from major cable MSOs to follow in short

order, and we would expect that their stocks will respond well to such

introductions."

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is said to

support the chairman's proposal, though it would prefer no new rules.