Mobile Future: Time For Permanent ITFA

With the passage of the House-passed omnibus appropriations bill by the Senate over the weekend, the moratorium on Internet access tax has indeed been extended, at least until October of next year, but ISP's would like a little more security than that.

ISP's are breathing easier, but not as easily as they would have if a proposed permanent moratorium bill passed.

As it was, the Internet Tax Freedom Act will have to be extended again in less than a year. It has been extended four times now since being adopted in 1998.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.