Mobile App Stakeholders Will Meet to Flesh Out Code of Conduct

Mobile app stakeholders, public interest groups and government

officials will get together Aug. 22 for the second in a series of meetings on

how to implement a code of conduct on mobile app privacy.

The

agenda for the meeting, hosted by the National Telecommunications and

Information Administration, will be focused on identifying potential elements

in that code of conduct and which should be addressed first.

NTIA is not wasting any time following up that Aug. 22

meeting, with an Aug. 29 meeting scheduled to identify concrete steps to

implement those goals.

The effort is part of a larger Obama Administration proposal

to adopt a voluntary privacy bill of rights, but one that could be enforced by

the Federal Trade Commission.

The first in what will be a series of meeting through the

fall was held July 12 and revealed

early disagreement over process issues.

Among the mobile app issues identified at the meeting as were

that privacy policies be technology-neutral; that there needs to be a common,

functional definition of data use; that data being collected by mobile apps be

tracked across other platforms (such as a mobile app that led to the cloud that

led to a home computer) and that it needed to be made clear why data was being

collected; and that privacy policies be in clear understandable language.