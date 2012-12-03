MMTC's Honig: Time to Loosen Newspaper/Broadcast Cross-Ownership

Minority Media and Telecommunications Council president

David Honig lastweek joined the groups asking the FCC to solicit more comment on the impact

of its proposed media ownership rule changes on minorities, but he made it clear

on Monday he favors relaxing the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership regs.

In

a blog posting, he said that MMTC, after decades of supporting the ban, had

concluded an absolute ban was no longer in the public interest.

"We must ensure that journalism -- particularly at the

local level -- does not continue to deteriorate. Relaxing the cross-ownership

ban would provide newspapers with immediate relief," he wrote. "Cross-owned

newspapers and television stations pool resources and collaborate on

investigative projects. FCC-commissioned studies have concluded that

television stations that are cross-owned with newspapers provide more public

affairs programs and local news than other stations."

MMTC applauds the FCC's original goal in imposing the ban in

1975 -- increasing diversity of ownership, but it says that, speaking from

experience, the ban doesn't do that.

"[I]n the thousands of pages of FCC-commissioned

studies about media ownership, there is no evidence that retaining the absolute

ban on cross-ownership would impact minority ownership of broadcast stations.

Indeed, as the operator of the nation's only minority-owned media brokerage

since 1997, the MMTC has never seen a deal fail to close because of

cross-ownership."

The chairman's proposal would loosen the ban on newspaper/TV

cross-ownership, lift limits on newspaper/radio and TV/radio cross-ownership,

but count some joint sales agreements toward local ownership caps. The proposal

would presume mergers of TV stations and newspapers were in the public

interest, unless between one of the top four stations and a "major"

newspaper.

"MMTC and others have placed before the FCC dozens of

proposals that would address the real causes of minority exclusion from media

ownership: weak access to capital, discrimination in advertising and

employment, and inferior technical facilities," Honig said, "[b]ut

the Commission should not retain outdated regulations that discourage

much-needed investments in local journalism."