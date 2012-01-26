MMTC's David Honig: Incentive Auctions Are Needed ASAP

The head of the Minority Media & Telecommunications

Council Thursday said incentive auctions need to happen now, that broadcasting

was still relevant, that minority participation in the media was woefully

lacking, that the FCC was well-meaning but failed to see the unintended

consequences of media concentration on minorities, and that antipiracy

legislation was crucial to preventing the digital theft of the cultural

heritage of people of color.

"We are still nowhere close to closing the wealth

gap, alleviating the impending spectrum crunch, or preserving entrepreneurship

and career opportunities in traditional and new media." That was the

"don't rest on your laurels" message Thursday from David Honig,

president of the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, who touched

on many areas of concern in his opening address at MMTC's annual Broadband and

Social Justice Summit in Washington.

He suggested that spectrum incentive auctions needed to be

authorized ASAP to help close the digital divide and put in a plug for the

Protect IP Act and Stop Online Piracy Act as a way to stop the digital

equivalent of the theft of songs, stories and art from people of color. He said

those bills would help protect intellectual property by "chopping the head

off of the dangerous snake of Websites whose only significant purpose is to

steal." He said that would help close the "astronomical wealth

gap" separating African American households from white households.

Honig also suggested there were laurels nonetheless. He

pointed to being able to see minorities and women anchoring and reporting the

news, new broadcast owners getting a foot in the door, and the FCC's

enforcement of advertising nondiscrimination.

But he called the continuing digital divide, which is wider

for minorities than the population in general, as "the greatest threat to

class citizenship since segregation." And while minorities are using

wireless to a greater extent to help close that digital divide, that progress is

threatened by an impending spectrum crunch.

He suggested that freeing up spectrum was an issue of social

justice. A spectrum crunch would inevitably lead to higher prices, he said,

which would again fall hardest on those least able to assume those costs.

"To avert this spectrum disaster, we need incentive auctions to begin

almost immediately," he said, "thus enabling underutilized DTV spectrum to

be repurposed for wireless. Congress can expedite the process through a

comprehensive statute that provides broadcasters with fair compensation as they

decide to relinquish spectrum."

He said the auctions should include designated entry rules

to encourage minority participation. The FCC has said it needs the freedom to

structure the auctions to insure access to spectrum by companies large and

small.

He also said more needs to be done to spur broadband

adoption. He gave the FCC and industry props for their Connect to Compete

initiative, but said that is far from enough.

Honig took aim at the FCC for allowing minority ownership to

languish. "If the Commission recognizes that diversity is an important

tenet in communications policy, why is minority broadcast ownership being

allowed to disappear? Is broadcasting no longer relevant?" he said.

Honig said it was clearly still relevant. "The truth is

that Americans continue to rely, overwhelmingly, on radio and television for

news, entertainment, and emergency information. The president's State of the

Union Address had over 25 million viewers, network news still draws 22 million

nightly viewers, and 93% of Americans tuned in to AM or FM radio each week in

2010. Never is broadcasting more important than in times of emergency,

when concerned Americans turn to television and radio over online news and

other sources. Thus broadcasting couldn't be more relevant."

Honig said the greatest danger to social justice is the

"negligence of those who profess to care and who ought to know

better."

He put the FCC in that category. "The people running

the FCC now are very bright. They're sincere. They're idealistic. They're not

racists. They're well meaning. But they often wear blinders. What their

blinders cause them to miss is the law of unintended consequences."

He pointed to the FCC's duopoly rules and media

concentration, which he said has "deeply diminished minority broadcast

ownership." the FCC is currently reviewing its ownership rules, but has

not proposed tightening duopoly rules beyond possibly counting joint operating

and service agreements toward local ownership caps.