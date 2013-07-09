MMTC Wants Broadcasters to 'Afflict the Comfortable'

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision they see as

severely undercutting the Voting Rights Act, the Minority Media and

Telecommunications will call on their friends in broadcasting to keep a

spotlight on voting issues.

That is according to MMTC president David Honig, who said at

MMTC's annual Access to Capital conference in Washington Tuesday that his group

would be pushing broadcasters to do for voting rights what they did back in

1964 (when the Act was originally passed), which was to "afflict the

comfortable and comfort the afflicted."

Honig, who was being interviewed by a panel of journalists

about advancing the group's diversity agenda at the FCC, said that the

commission had historically had "feet of clay" when it came to

diversity and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and minorities. He said

acting chair Mignon Clyburn was wonderful, and clearly understood the

importance of the issue -- she is the first African-American woman to chair the

commission -- but that there was only so much she could do as acting chair.

He also suggested the future could be brighter, saying that

the president's nominee for chairman, Tom Wheeler, had a "long and

illustrious career in diversity."

But he also pointed to proposals that had languished for a

decade or more at the commission, including a media incubator proposal still

pending after seven dockets and more than 10 years, and the "no

urban" and "no Spanish" ad dictates that the FCC finally cracked

down on over 20 years after that was first proposed, and even then there had

yet to be a case brought under the new ban. He called that a "sort

of" victory.

Honig said that one of the dozens of MMTC diversity

recommendations that might actually be acted on at the FCC was extending the

minority/women business procurement reporting requirements. Since 1993, cable

operators have been required to report annually to the FCC on the degree to

which they procure goods and services from minority and women businesses. Honig

says there is no reason the FCC should not extend that reporting requirement to

all media, including broadcast, phone and satellite.

He counted as a victory a public notice issued last week

seeking input on whether minority and women businesses promote competition in

the wireless space and whether the wireless competition report should include the

competitive status of women and minority businesses. Who are the broadcasters

that have our interests at heart, he asked (also pointing out that after the

promise of decade ago when there were Bernie Shaw and Max Robinson anchoring

major newscasts, there were none today).

Honig countered that the fact that some

broadcasters might not be permanent friends didn't mean they should not be

cultivated as temporary ones. But he said broadcasters are friends for two main

reasons: 1) The audience they need advertisers to target via their service is

increasingly minority and female and 2), beyond the business case, there was a

moral case for serving minority and women audiences. He said that is the moral

framework that distinguishes this country from others, and that broadcasters

care about more than profit, and journalists even more so.