MMTC Slams FCC For EEO Inaction

The Minority Media and

Telecom Council has asked the FCC to suspend its equal

employment opportunity rules (EEO) rules for three months.

But far from thinking

the FCC doesn't need such rules, the group is making the call to bring

attention to what it says is 12 months of inaction and the need to revamp the

FCC's EEO rules. "Nothing is lost by suspending it," says MMTC

Executive Director David Honig, "since as configured now it isn't

producing any benefits to the public or broadcasters."

In a letter to FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski, Honig said that June 29 marked a year since

the last EEO decision--three in fact--but that even those had been

"leveled against a diverse broadcaster for technical rule

violations."

He says the last time

there was no EEO enforcement for a 12-month period was June 1968-June

1969.

"The decline

in EEO enforcement cannot be attributed to court decisions," said

Honig. "Instead they are an indication that EEO has been a low

priority at the Commission for far too long."

The FCC wants to make

sure its EEO initiatives and enforcement can survive judicial scrutiny

given the Adarand Supreme Court decision that "federal affirmative

action programs that use racial and ethnic criteria as a basis for

decision-making are subject to strict judicial scrutiny."

Honig minced no

words. "FCC EEO enforcement has no apparent mission, no focus, no

data for evaluation, and no results except sanctioning the innocent while

ignoring the guilty. Such a program only creates the false security that comes

when the constable is on duty yet asleep," he wrote.

He said the FCC should

suspend enforcement so that it can "revitalize and reaffirm" its

commitment.

That, says Honig, should

include moving EEO staff from the Media Bureau to the Enforcement Bureau,

triple the number of staffers, increase the number of EEO audits, and much

more.

"The letter is a timely reminder about the importance of the FCC exercising really credible EEO oversight," said Commissioner and former acting Chairman Michael Copps, who has been a longtime advocate for strong EEO enforcement.

A spokesperson for the

Media Bureau had no comment on MMTC's criticisms.