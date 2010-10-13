MMTC: Shame, Not Regs, Can Protect Net Consumers

Saying the Internet has its own inherent

"shaming culture," the Minority Media & Telecommunications

Council (MMTC) has asked the FCC not to impose "draconian enforcement

mechanisms" in its effort to protect consumers.

MMTC, which said it was speaking on behalf of two

dozen minority and civil rights groups, said it supported five out the six

proposed network neutrality guidelines the FCC is proposing to codify, but has

issues with the nondiscrimination principle.

That came in comments filed in the FCC's network

neutrality proceeding. The commission had asked for comment on applying its

network neutrality rules to managed services that are not delivered to homes

over the last-mile "public Internet," and to wireless broadband

services, whose network management issues are different from wired due to the

technology involved (traffic can almost instantly spike depending on where and

when large groups of folks with cell phones and smart phones get together).

As it has in the past, MMTC expressed

reservations about applying the net neutrality rules to wireless and said it

doesn't want the commission prohibiting "pro-consumer voluntary agreements

for the provision of specialized services."

MMTC also took the opportunity to tell the

FCC it has a moral duty to ensure that its network neutrality rules,

which MMTC has "deep concerns" about, do not "lock into

place and perpetuate the vast and current racial disparities in broadband

access, adoption, and informed use."

The FCC asked for comment on whether it should

limit the kind of specialized services that can be offered. MMTC says no.

"By artificially limiting the provision of specialized offerings based on

our knowledge about currently available technologies," it argues,

"the FCC would threaten innovation. And it could also prevent offerings

that can help close the digital divide from ever reaching the

marketplace."

Those would include the kind of incubation and

incentive programs that benefit the groups MMTC represents.

Under the "sunlight is the best

disinfectant" theory, MMTC says the FCC should focus on transparency

and disclosure. Which means requiring ISPs to tell subs how they are managing

their service. That is when the shaming culture takes over, says MMTC, which is

another way of saying marketing forces. "In the few cases of net

neutrality violations over the past five years, each and every one was quickly

corrected because of the transparent and interactive Internet culture, which

forces broadband providers to serve the demands and wants of users or else

suffer the penalties of lost subscribers," the group said in its comments.

MMTC, which is trying to force some high-tech

companies to give up their employment data,

also says the FCC's focus on net neutrality rules is diverting its resources

from what it calls "real hurdles" for women and minorities. "As

we have repeatedly brought to the FCC's attention, there are thousands of

instances of employment discrimination within Silicon Valley-based tech

companies that, every day, are trampling on the rights of minorities and women.

The FCC cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these discriminatory

practices."