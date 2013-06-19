MMTC Says FCC Fees Can Be Barrier to Broadcast Diversity

The Minority Media and Telecommunications Council has told

the FCC that if it wants to promote diversity, one way would be waiving or

deferring regulatory and application fees, which it sees as yet another barrier

to minority entry into the broadcast market.

In comments on anFCC proposal to update those fees, which would raise them substantially in

some cases, MMTC pointed out that the FCC's own diversity committee endorsed

the regulatory fee break for some broadcasters and the application fee waiver

for small businesses and nonprofits.

It also said that the FCC's snail's pace on new

diversity-promoting policies, combined with the absence of a tax certificate

policy to encourage investment in diversity, is already accelerating the

decline of minority ownership.

"Under these conditions, requiring small broadcasters

to pay sizable regulatory fees can pose a threat to the viability of their

operations and impede the Commission's efforts to comply with congressional

directives to increase broadcast industry diversity," the group said.

MMTC wants the FCC to grant eligible entities a

"rebuttable presumption" that they should get waivers, reductions or

deferrals of commission fees, and should issues one-year waivers of application

fees, on a case-by-case basis, to small businesses and nonprofits.