MMTC Panelists Push Sec. 706

The Minority Media & Telecommunications Council forum on network neutrality rules on Capitol Hill Tuesday might as easily have been a meeting of the "Friends of Sec. 706" club. Not a discouraging word was heard about that option for restoring Open Internet rules thrown out by the court, though a Title II reclassification option came in for plenty of criticism.

That outcome was not a surprise given that the participants were all card-carrying fans of a light regulatory touch that they say is what has created innovation and investment in the broadband space.

The focus was advertised as "Title II Versus Section 706: Identifying the Regulatory Framework that Furthers the Goals of Broadband Adoption, Competition, and Deployment."

