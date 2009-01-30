MMTC Names Deborah Taylor Tate to Board of Directors

The Minority Media & Telecommunications Council has named former Republican FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate to its board of directors.

The board is chaired by a former Democratic FCC Commissioner, Henry Rivera.

MMTC described Tate as a determined advocate for media and telecom ownership by women and minorities.

She also helped put together an FCC field hearing in New York last July on barriers to communications financing that put minorities together with government officials and, more importantly, lenders.

Also named to the board was Maurita Cooley, a telecommunications attorney at Davis Wright Tremaine.