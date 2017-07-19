MMTC Launching Initiative to Record Police

The Multicultural Media, Telecom & Internet Council says it has assembled almost a dozen groups representing over a half million members for a project to train their members to use their wireless video devices on potential police misconduct.

MMTC will unveil the initiative at its annual Access to Capital and Telecom Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

Dubbed the Santana initiative, it is named for Feiden Santana, who recorded the killing of Walter Scott by a policeman in 2015.

"Through the Initiative, participating organizations’ members will become proficient in using mobile video to document, report, and ultimately discourage police misconduct and other civil rights violations," said MMTC.

Participating in the initiative, which MMTC hopes will be a "powerful deterrent to police misconduct," are the Black College Communication Association, International Black Broadcasters Association, League of United Latin American Citizens, the NAACP, the National Association of Multicultural Digital Entrepreneurs, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, the National Congress of Black Women, the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative (NOBEL) Women, and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

