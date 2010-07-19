MMTC Launching Digital Entrepreneurs Organization

The Minority Media &

Telecommunications Council is unveiling a new organization to promote minority

businesses in the digital age.

According to MMTC Executive

Director David Honig, the attendees at its annual Access to Capital in

Telecommunications Policy Conference in Washington will be asked Tuesday night

to vote on a name and officially launch what he called a "new

movement" of minority digital entrepreneurs."

MMTC has been pushing theFCC to help out with more diversity initiatives in the broadcast space and

better enforcement--MMTC would say enforcement period--of its EEO rules,

but MMTC is also about helping folks help themselves. To that end, the

conference also features an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet with bankers,

brokers and other investors.