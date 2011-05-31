MMTC Endorses AT&T/T-Mobile Merger

The Minority Media & Telecommunications council has

endorsed the AT&T/T-Mobile merger, the first time in its quarter-century

history it has endorsed any merger, saying it does so through the

"prism" of securing equal opportunities for minorities in the media.





MMTC says it has done its due diligence on the deal, will

monitor evidence and reserves the right to "modify" its position if

it is wrong, but that given the public interest benefits it has identified, the

merger is needed to ease capacity constraints that could drive up prices and

hurt adoption, particularly for minority consumers. It also pointed out that

the NAACP also supports the deal.





AT&T has said it needs T-Mobile's spectrum--it has

proposed a $39 billion merger--to deliver next-generation wireless broadband

capacity to 97% of the country. Studies have found that minorities tend to be

heavier users of wireless for their broadband connectivity than the general

population. That is the prime benefit MMTC sees.





MMTC says the deal would be a short-term solution that

"would buy the nation the time it needs to implement a long-term cure for

the spectrum crunch through such mechanisms as spectrum incentive auctions and

repurposing of some government spectrum." The FCC last week asked for a

raft of info from both AT&T and T-Mobile as part of its merger review,

including justifications for its assertions of a capacity crunch and the ways

it has been or could be addressing that crunch.





MMTC also argues that the deal will extend AT&T's

diversity hiring practices and "neutrality toward unionization."

AT&T has made the point to legislators that it is the only unionized work

force among the major carriers.





In a conference call with reporters, MMTC President David

Honig said that while AT&T supported MMTC's latest conference with a

$100,000 sponsorship, the company did not provide any funds in connection with

its support of the deal and added that MMTC would have rejected such funds if

it had.





MMTC's support of the deal comes the same day that Sprint

and others plan to file petitions to deny the merger Tuesday (May 31), the

deadline for such petitions.





Not all groups representing communities of color were so

sanguine about the merger.





The National Hispanic Media Coalition plans to officially

opposed the deal in a petition being filed today (May 31). NHMC said it had

also done its due diligence, and that despite what it said was AT&T's

distinguished and commendable record of outreach and philanthropy to Hispanics,

that was outweighed by "the negative long-term harms that this acquisition

will have on consumers, generally, and people of color in particular."





The Center for Media Justice also said it thought the

deal would lead to higher prices, fewer jobs, and be a "real threat"

to minorities and the rural poor.