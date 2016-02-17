MMTC: Brenner Was 'Powerful Voice' for Minorities

Leadership of the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC), which advocates for minority media ownership, praised Dan Brenner Wednesday (Feb. 17) as a champion of media diversity.

Brenner, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge and former head of legal for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, was struck and killed by a car in Los Angeles this week.

“Dan was a highly respected colleague and mentor to many of us at MMTC, and a powerful voice and advocate for minorities in the communications industries over many years,” said MMTC president Kim Keenan. “His spirit will live on through the momentous work he achieved in his lifetime.”

MMTC president emeritus and special advisor David Honig called him "one of the strongest voices in the industry for civil rights and minority participation in cable."

Brenner had served on MMTC's Policy Committee and its New Internet and Telecom Policy Task Force. "We have truly lost a great one," said Honig.