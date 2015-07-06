MMTC Backs Trump Dump

The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC) has weighed in in support of NBCU and Univision for dropping Donald Trump's Miss Universe pageant following the now-Republican presidential candidate's disparaging comments about Mexican immigrants.

That came in a statement Monday from MMTC President Kim Keenan.

"“By placing a premium on the message to multicultural communities served over the potential economic gain from ‘Miss Universe,’ Univision and NBC Universal have demonstrated integrity, backbone, and the good judgment that all television viewers deserve," said Keenan. "We will continue to voice our concern as we stand in alignment with other media advocates on this issue.”

Keenan said MMTC joins minority advocates and other groups in finding Trump's remarks "highly offensive and explicitly racist" and put in a plug for the groups' focus, broadening the media businesses to include new faces and colors.

"Mr. Trump’s racially and culturally disparaging remarks underscore the need for diversity and inclusion in our nation's ownership of the air waves and its content," said Keenan.