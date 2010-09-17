MMTC Asks Labor To Cough Up New Tech Company Employment Stats

With broadband dominating the media conversation these

days, the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council (MMTC) wants the

government to give up employment data for top Silicon Valley companies

including Google, Yahoo! and Apple.

In a letter to Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis dated Sept.

17, MMTC asked the department to reverse its denial of a FOIA request

by the San Jose Mercury News for access to information on the employment

composition of the above three, plus Oracle

and Applied Materials.

Those companies argued that race and gender information

was a trade secret, according to reporter Mike Swift, and that it would

casue "commercial harm" for Labor to release it. Labor denied the FOIA

request.

The data for companies for which Swift did get info

showed taht while staffing had gone up, the percentage of African

Americans and women employees and managers had decreased.

"Gaining access to the race and gender employment data of

technology and information service companies is crucial at a time when

the United States is struggling to use broadband to rebuild and

revitalize our communities," said MMTC, "and must draw upon the skills and creativity of all members of our diverse society in order to do so."

MMTC does not want the new media to be allowed to repeat the patterns of the old, it suggested.

"Unfortunately, if we look to the status of traditional media as a guide to determine our progress in employment diversity, the results are disheartening," the

group wrote Solis. "Minorities comprise 35 percent of the population, 10

yet own only 7.24 percent of commercial radio stations and minorities

and women respectively own only 3.15 and

5.87 percent of commercial full-owner television stations." MMTC added,

"In light of this background, understanding the employment composition

of new media companies and information service companies is crucial."