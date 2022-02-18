Mitch Landrieu Added to FCC Broadband Equity Event
White House advisor is coordinating infrastructure implementation
Mitch Landrieu has been added as a speaker to the Connecting Black Communities: Federal, State, and Local Strategies for Closing the Digital Divide event at the FCC, according to FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who is overseeing the event.
Landrieu is the former New Orleans mayor and current White House senior advisor who has been charged with overseeing the implementation of the Biden Administration's infrastructure package, including the $65 billion in new broadband subsidy funding.
The February 22 event is meant to highlight the impact of the digital divide and the potential impact of the Administration's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) on promoting broadband service and adoption in Black communities.
The event will be streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live beginning at 11 a.m. In addition to the speakers which also include the FCC commissioners and chairwoman, Majority Whip James Clyburn and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, there will be a panel of state leaders.
The majority of the $65 billion in broadband subsidies will be going to the states for their own individual efforts. ■
