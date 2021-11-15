Former Mayor Landrieu to Oversee Historic Biden Broadband Investment

President Joe Biden has named former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the Administration's massive infrastructure plan, including the $65 billion investment in broadband.

Landrieu will be senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator, comprising historic investments in universal high speed internet access, as well as money for roads, bridges, rail, ports, airports, climate "resilience" and more.

The White House cited his leadership of New Orleans in the midst of its recovery from Hurricane Katrina, Landrieu's own build back better project, when he oversaw over 100 projects and billions of dollars in federal funding for critical infrastructure, calling the city one the the nation's great comeback stories.

Landrieu was also chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Lt. governor of Louisiana. The White House said that experience will help him deal with governors and state official.

The White House also cited his relationships with business and labor, which will be key to infrastructure investments that the administration says will result in millions of high-paying union jobs.

“I am thankful to the President and honored to be tasked with coordinating the largest infrastructure investment in generations,” Landrieu said in a statement. He said he would make sure that the infrastructure investments will both help combat climate change and advance equity.

On the equity front, the White House cited is "powerful" decision to take down four Confederate statues.

Landrieu is the son of former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu and the brother of former Senator Mary Landrieu, onetime board member of CenturyLink.